Police: Man wanted in 3 counties face...

Police: Man wanted in 3 counties faces new drug charges

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: The Decatur Daily

Officers conducted a traffic stop for a seat belt violation at West Moulton Street and Memorial Drive, and the driver acted "extremely nervous," police said. The man bailed out of the vehicle and ran behind the Family Dollar on West Moulton Street, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Decatur Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mo Brooks is 1 of them Mormons (Mar '12) 22 hr Democrat 14
Those Who Refuse To Repent ( Hell) Sun Steve 2
antique airplane Sun Fish 5
Any black guys wanna chill with fem boi May 5 Boitoy 1
News Contact WHNT NEWS 19 (Oct '10) May 4 C Ellerbe 21
What is wrong with mo brooks May 1 Paul 1
is huntsville a good place to live? (Aug '09) Apr 30 Pastor Purseisfull 33
See all Decatur Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Decatur Forum Now

Decatur Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Decatur Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Pakistan
 

Decatur, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,387 • Total comments across all topics: 281,045,131

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC