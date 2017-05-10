Police: Man shot dead at Decatur busi...

Police: Man shot dead at Decatur business threatened employee with handgun

23 hrs ago

Decatur police said the man who was fatally shot at a supply store Tuesday allegedly threatened an employee with a handgun during an argument. Nicholas Elliot Cazier, 46, was found with multiple gunshot wounds to his body when police responded to an emergency call about a disturbance at Eagle 1 Metal Roofing Supply at 5601 Highway 31 South at 11:32 a.m. While enroute to the scene, officers were advised that shots have been fired at the location.

