Police identify customer killed at Hartselle business, say shooter feared for co-worker's safety
Police said the customer fatally shot at a Hartselle business today got into a verbal altercation with one employee and was shot by a second employee who feared for the co-worker's safety. Decatur police said Nicholas Elliott Cazier was pronounced dead after the shooting at Eagle 1 Metal Roofing Supply, 5601 U.S. 31 South.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Add your comments below
Decatur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|antique airplane
|16 hr
|Ronald Donald Drake
|3
|Those Who Refuse To Repent ( Hell)
|Mon
|acts 2 38
|1
|Any black guys wanna chill with fem boi
|May 5
|Boitoy
|1
|Contact WHNT NEWS 19 (Oct '10)
|May 4
|C Ellerbe
|21
|Mo Brooks is 1 of them Mormons (Mar '12)
|May 1
|Paul
|12
|What is wrong with mo brooks
|May 1
|Paul
|1
|is huntsville a good place to live? (Aug '09)
|Apr 30
|Pastor Purseisfull
|33
Find what you want!
Search Decatur Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC