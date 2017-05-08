Police: Huntsville woman faces forgery charges
A Huntsville woman was arrested Monday and accused of cashing forged checks at Redstone Federal Credit Union, Decatur police said. A woman presented multiple checks at Redstone Federal Credit Union at 2319 Beltline Road S.W., and it was later determined the checks were fraudulent, police said.
