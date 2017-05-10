Police: Duo living in Motel 6 faces drug charges
A man and woman who were living in Motel 6 in Decatur were arrested Thursday after officers seized prescription medication and imitation methamphetamine, according to Decatur police. Decatur police received multiple complaints of illegal drug sales coming from room 226 of Motel 6 at 810 Sixth Avenue N.E. over the past few weeks, police said.
