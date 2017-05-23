Police: Burglary suspect given no bail for 'extensive criminal history'
A Decatur man jailed Saturday after being charged with third-degree burglary was given no bail due to his "extensive criminal history," Decatur police said in a release. A burglary was reported in Decatur on Thursday, and a man driving a BMW was developed as a suspect, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Comments
Add your comments below
Decatur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|is huntsville a good place to live? (Aug '09)
|12 hr
|Lesley
|38
|Report: Japan 'leaning towards' buying Huntsvil...
|17 hr
|Child of God
|3
|Those Who Refuse To Repent ( Hell)
|May 16
|Dex
|3
|Mo Brooks is 1 of them Mormons (Mar '12)
|May 15
|Democrat
|14
|antique airplane
|May 14
|Fish
|5
|Any black guys wanna chill with fem boi
|May 5
|Boitoy
|1
|Contact WHNT NEWS 19 (Oct '10)
|May 4
|C Ellerbe
|21
Find what you want!
Search Decatur Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC