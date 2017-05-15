Police: Birmingham woman faces shoplifting charge in Decatur
A Birmingham woman was arrested Saturday in connection to a June shoplifting incident at a Decatur department store, according to police. The store reported the suspected shoplifting to the Decatur Police Department on June 18. Two suspects were captured on the store surveillance system, police said.
