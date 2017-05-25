Police: 2 more arrested in connection to Old Navy thefts
Two more women have been charged in connection to a series of thefts at Old Navy on Point Mallard Parkway, according to the Decatur Police Department. Sydney Paige Taylor, 25, 1401 Lake Crest Drive S.W., Decatur, and Kwaneitra Sharell Powers, 33, 7101 Ensworth Court, Huntsville, were identified as suspects through surveillance video and transaction reports, police said.
