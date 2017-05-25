Police: 2 men charged with stealing A...

Police: 2 men charged with stealing ATV from Decatur business

Two men were charged with first-degree theft Thursday after a witness told Decatur police he saw the men steal an all-terrain vehicle from a Decatur business, according to the Decatur Police Department. On May 19, a victim reported his Suzuki LT-400 ATV was stolen from a business in the 100 block of 14th Street Southwest, police said.

