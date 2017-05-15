Orr wants Decatur work release center's name changed
Sen. Arthur Orr wants to change the name of the Decatur Community Based Facility and Community Work Center, replacing Decatur with North Alabama. "Having the facility named the North Alabama work release center is more indicative of the larger population served, rather than just being named for one place," Orr, R-Decatur, said Tuesday afternoon.
