More Decatur businesses opting for downtown locations
Meanwhile, a new holistic pet food store has opened on 14th Street Southeast, and a local aerospace engineer has launched a custom tool-making company specializing in firearms tools. Jamie Hood Jewelers is relocating to downtown, moving from Beltline Road to Bank Street after nearly five years in the city.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Add your comments below
Decatur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|is huntsville a good place to live? (Aug '09)
|3 hr
|Lesley
|38
|Report: Japan 'leaning towards' buying Huntsvil...
|8 hr
|Child of God
|3
|Those Who Refuse To Repent ( Hell)
|May 16
|Dex
|3
|Mo Brooks is 1 of them Mormons (Mar '12)
|May 15
|Democrat
|14
|antique airplane
|May 14
|Fish
|5
|Any black guys wanna chill with fem boi
|May 5
|Boitoy
|1
|Contact WHNT NEWS 19 (Oct '10)
|May 4
|C Ellerbe
|21
Find what you want!
Search Decatur Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC