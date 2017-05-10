May 12 police reports

May 12 police reports

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Decatur Daily

4, Decatur; three counts of breaking and entering a vehicle and three failure-to-appear charges; in Morgan County Jail in lieu of $9,000 bail. a Michael Lavell Garth, 30, 607 14th Ave. S.W., Decatur; third-degree burglary and nine misdemeanors; in Morgan County Jail with no bail set.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Decatur Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
antique airplane May 9 Ronald Donald Drake 3
Those Who Refuse To Repent ( Hell) May 8 acts 2 38 1
Any black guys wanna chill with fem boi May 5 Boitoy 1
News Contact WHNT NEWS 19 (Oct '10) May 4 C Ellerbe 21
Mo Brooks is 1 of them Mormons (Mar '12) May 1 Paul 12
What is wrong with mo brooks May 1 Paul 1
is huntsville a good place to live? (Aug '09) Apr 30 Pastor Purseisfull 33
See all Decatur Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Decatur Forum Now

Decatur Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Decatur Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Ebola
 

Decatur, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,858 • Total comments across all topics: 280,966,112

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC