Magnitude 2.4 earthquake recorded near Decatur

The Decatur area was shaken slightly early this morning by a magnitude 2.4 earthquake, according to a report from the U.S. Geological Survey provided by Alabama Emergency Management Agency. Brandy Davis, an emergency management specialist with Morgan County EMA, said the state EMA reported the tremor occurred at 2:36 a.m. Coordinates provided by the state showed the center of the tremor near East Lawrence High, Davis said.

