Juvenile charged with felony in conne...

Juvenile charged with felony in connection to a shooting into a residence in Decatur

23 hrs ago Read more: WHNT-TV Huntsville

Decatur police have made an arrest in connection to a shooting into a residence on James St. around 9:30 Friday night. Detectives from the Decatur Police Departments Violent Crimes Unit and Property Crimes Unit arrived at the scene and began an investigation into the shooting.

