Juvenile charged with felony in connection to a shooting into a residence in Decatur
Decatur police have made an arrest in connection to a shooting into a residence on James St. around 9:30 Friday night. Detectives from the Decatur Police Departments Violent Crimes Unit and Property Crimes Unit arrived at the scene and began an investigation into the shooting.
Decatur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|is huntsville a good place to live? (Aug '09)
|May 17
|Mike Kokizgon
|36
|Those Who Refuse To Repent ( Hell)
|May 16
|Dex
|3
|Mo Brooks is 1 of them Mormons (Mar '12)
|May 15
|Democrat
|14
|antique airplane
|May 14
|Fish
|5
|Any black guys wanna chill with fem boi
|May 5
|Boitoy
|1
|Contact WHNT NEWS 19 (Oct '10)
|May 4
|C Ellerbe
|21
|What is wrong with mo brooks
|May 1
|Paul
|1
