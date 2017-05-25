Jo Cook recognized by Girl Scouts as Woman of Distinction

The Girl Scouts of North-Central Alabama will honor Decatur's Jo Cook with one of 11 Women of Distinction awards during a ceremony June 22, 7 p.m., at the Jackson Center in Huntsville. Cook, the secretary treasurer emeritus of Cook's Pest Control, partnered with her late husband, John Cook, to run the family business in 1950.

