House vote remains for bill on older drunken driving convictions
Under Senate Bill 180, 10-year-old misdemeanor drunken driving convictions and any previous felony DUI convictions could be considered when sentencing repeat offenders. The state's current five-year lookback on DUI offenses is the minimum allowed in order to receive federal road money.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Comments
Add your comments below
Decatur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|antique airplane
|Sat
|Virgil
|4
|Those Who Refuse To Repent ( Hell)
|May 8
|acts 2 38
|1
|Any black guys wanna chill with fem boi
|May 5
|Boitoy
|1
|Contact WHNT NEWS 19 (Oct '10)
|May 4
|C Ellerbe
|21
|Mo Brooks is 1 of them Mormons (Mar '12)
|May 1
|Paul
|12
|What is wrong with mo brooks
|May 1
|Paul
|1
|is huntsville a good place to live? (Aug '09)
|Apr 30
|Pastor Purseisfull
|33
Find what you want!
Search Decatur Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC