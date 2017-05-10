House vote remains for bill on older ...

House vote remains for bill on older drunken driving convictions

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Decatur Daily

Under Senate Bill 180, 10-year-old misdemeanor drunken driving convictions and any previous felony DUI convictions could be considered when sentencing repeat offenders. The state's current five-year lookback on DUI offenses is the minimum allowed in order to receive federal road money.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Decatur Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
antique airplane Sat Virgil 4
Those Who Refuse To Repent ( Hell) May 8 acts 2 38 1
Any black guys wanna chill with fem boi May 5 Boitoy 1
News Contact WHNT NEWS 19 (Oct '10) May 4 C Ellerbe 21
Mo Brooks is 1 of them Mormons (Mar '12) May 1 Paul 12
What is wrong with mo brooks May 1 Paul 1
is huntsville a good place to live? (Aug '09) Apr 30 Pastor Purseisfull 33
See all Decatur Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Decatur Forum Now

Decatur Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Decatur Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Decatur, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,415 • Total comments across all topics: 281,005,660

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC