Hartselle woman charged with possession
Police said Lela Nichole Smith, 31, 909 E. Main St., was a suspect in a theft from the Ulta beauty store in Decatur when she was detained. She was found to be in possession of a small quantity of methamphetamine, $493.27 of stolen merchandise from Ulta and prescription medicine for which she did not have a prescription, police said.
