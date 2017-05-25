Gala to benefit scholarships to Alaba...

Gala to benefit scholarships to Alabama A&M University

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Decatur Daily

In a celebration of fathers and daughters, second chances and education, the Decatur-Morgan County Alabama A&M University alumni chapter will host a Scholarship Gala on June 3, 6-10 p.m., at Turner-Surles Community Resource Center. The semi-formal dinner and dancing event will feature guest speaker Anita Clarke, principal at Brookhaven Middle School, and music by the Home Grown Band with Fee Fee Payne and Conny Jackson.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Decatur Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
is huntsville a good place to live? (Aug '09) Wed ThomasA 40
News Report: Japan 'leaning towards' buying Huntsvil... Wed ThomasA 4
Those Who Refuse To Repent ( Hell) May 16 Dex 3
Mo Brooks is 1 of them Mormons (Mar '12) May 15 Democrat 14
antique airplane May 14 Fish 5
Any black guys wanna chill with fem boi May 5 Boitoy 1
News Contact WHNT NEWS 19 (Oct '10) May 4 C Ellerbe 21
See all Decatur Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Decatur Forum Now

Decatur Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Decatur Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Egypt
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Mexico
 

Decatur, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,076 • Total comments across all topics: 281,293,597

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC