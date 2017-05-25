Gala to benefit scholarships to Alabama A&M University
In a celebration of fathers and daughters, second chances and education, the Decatur-Morgan County Alabama A&M University alumni chapter will host a Scholarship Gala on June 3, 6-10 p.m., at Turner-Surles Community Resource Center. The semi-formal dinner and dancing event will feature guest speaker Anita Clarke, principal at Brookhaven Middle School, and music by the Home Grown Band with Fee Fee Payne and Conny Jackson.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Add your comments below
Decatur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|is huntsville a good place to live? (Aug '09)
|Wed
|ThomasA
|40
|Report: Japan 'leaning towards' buying Huntsvil...
|Wed
|ThomasA
|4
|Those Who Refuse To Repent ( Hell)
|May 16
|Dex
|3
|Mo Brooks is 1 of them Mormons (Mar '12)
|May 15
|Democrat
|14
|antique airplane
|May 14
|Fish
|5
|Any black guys wanna chill with fem boi
|May 5
|Boitoy
|1
|Contact WHNT NEWS 19 (Oct '10)
|May 4
|C Ellerbe
|21
Find what you want!
Search Decatur Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC