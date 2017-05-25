Gala to benefit scholarships to Alabama A&M University

In a celebration of fathers and daughters, second chances and education, the Decatur-Morgan County Alabama A&M University alumni chapter will host a Scholarship Gala on June 3, 6-10 p.m., at Turner-Surles Community Resource Center. The semi-formal dinner and dancing event will feature guest speaker Anita Clarke, principal at Brookhaven Middle School, and music by the Home Grown Band with Fee Fee Payne and Conny Jackson.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.