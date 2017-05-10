Friends remember Cazier as active chu...

Friends remember Cazier as active church member, father

13 hrs ago

Those who knew Nicholas Cazier remember him as a family man who was active at his church and was willing to lend a helping hand. Cazier, 45, was shot and killed Tuesday after a verbal altercation with employees of Eagle 1 Metal Roofing Supply on U.S. 31 South.

