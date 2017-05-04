Free mental health workshop set May 25

Free mental health workshop set May 25

In recognition of May Mental Health Month, the Mental Health Association in Morgan County, the Mental Health Center of North Central Alabama and the Foundation for Mental Health are co-sponsoring a free workshop. The May Mental Health Month Workshop is 8:30 a.m. to noon May 25 at the Mental Health Center of North Central Alabama, 1316 Somerville Road S.E., Suite 1, Decatur.

