Decatur to dedicate interpretive trail May 21
A dedication for Decatur's Trail of Tears interpretive trail will take place May 21 at 3 p.m. at Rhodes Ferry Park at 100 Market St. N.W., Decatur. Guest speaker for the event is Troy Wayne Poteete, former Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of the Cherokee Nation.
