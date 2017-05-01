Decatur suspect at large in North Courtland shooting
North Courtland Police Chief Spencer Butler has obtained warrants for Jyasiel Devonte Hampton, 31, of Decatur, for first-degree assault and second-degree theft in the shooting of Kenneth Terrell Orr, 30. Butler said Orr was shot two times in each leg with a 9mm handgun believed to be stolen. Butler said witnesses told him the shooting stemmed from an old debt involving a television.
