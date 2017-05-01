Decatur suspect at large in North Cou...

Decatur suspect at large in North Courtland shooting

North Courtland Police Chief Spencer Butler has obtained warrants for Jyasiel Devonte Hampton, 31, of Decatur, for first-degree assault and second-degree theft in the shooting of Kenneth Terrell Orr, 30. Butler said Orr was shot two times in each leg with a 9mm handgun believed to be stolen. Butler said witnesses told him the shooting stemmed from an old debt involving a television.

