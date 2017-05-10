Decatur students win National Merit scholarships

Two Decatur students have been named National Merit Scholarship corporate scholarship winners and remain in the pool of National Merit finalists. George Brown, of Decatur High, and Austin High's Laura Ingouf were among 34 students statewide to receive the $2,500 scholarship, said Matthew Budreau, a spokesman with National Merit Scholarship Corp. "National Merit $2,500 scholarship winners are the finalists in each state judged to have the strongest combination of accomplishments, skills and potential for success in rigorous college studies," Budreau said.

