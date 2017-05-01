Decatur schools open to options after unpaid training snub
After the teacher who heads the Decatur Education Association refused to attend unpaid A+ College Ready summer training, a Decatur City Schools administrator said the district is working with teachers on the issue. Tommy Davis, DCS secondary curriculum and career tech director, said the district is "looking for options" to make the A+ College Ready training "more appealing" for teachers to attend.
