Decatur school board member to be honored
The Madison chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity selected Michele Gray King to spotlight during the organization's annual Thurgood Marshall Oratorical luncheon on June 4, 3 p.m., at Huntsville's Jackson Center. The fraternity will honor King for her "dedicated efforts to continuously demonstrate compassion for those citizens in need in our community."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Add your comments below
Decatur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|is huntsville a good place to live? (Aug '09)
|21 hr
|ThomasA
|40
|Report: Japan 'leaning towards' buying Huntsvil...
|Wed
|ThomasA
|4
|Those Who Refuse To Repent ( Hell)
|May 16
|Dex
|3
|Mo Brooks is 1 of them Mormons (Mar '12)
|May 15
|Democrat
|14
|antique airplane
|May 14
|Fish
|5
|Any black guys wanna chill with fem boi
|May 5
|Boitoy
|1
|Contact WHNT NEWS 19 (Oct '10)
|May 4
|C Ellerbe
|21
Find what you want!
Search Decatur Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC