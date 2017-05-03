Decatur restaurant owner pleads not guilty to murder
Scott Dutton, charged with murder in the shooting death of Josh McLemore last year in Southwest Decatur, arrives at the Morgan County Courthouse in July for a bond reduction hearing. Dutton filed a plea of not guilty to the murder charge on Tuesday.
