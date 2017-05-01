Decatur police search for Wal-Mart theft suspect
Decatur police want to question this man about the theft of a shopping cart full of merchandise from the Spring Avenue Southwest Wal-Mart on April 13. Decatur police want to question the driver of this car about the theft of a shopping cart full of merchandise from the Spring Avenue Southwest Wal-Mart on April 13. Decatur police want to question this man about the theft of a shopping cart full of merchandise from the Spring Avenue Southwest Wal-Mart on April 13. Decatur police want to question the driver of this car about the theft of a shopping cart full of merchandise from the Spring Avenue Southwest Wal-Mart on April 13. The Decatur Police Department is searching for a man who stole a shopping cart full of merchandise from the Spring Avenue Southwest Wal-Mart April 13, police said.
