Decatur man faces forgery charges
Decatur police arrested Peyton Scott Alred, 25, 90 Tambourine Lane, and charged him with three counts of third-degree forgery Saturday. On March 18, police said a citizen went to the police department to report his checkbook had been stolen, and the suspect had been writing checks on it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Comments
Add your comments below
Decatur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Those Who Refuse To Repent ( Hell)
|Mon
|acts 2 38
|1
|antique airplane
|May 6
|Tater Johnson
|2
|Any black guys wanna chill with fem boi
|May 5
|Boitoy
|1
|Contact WHNT NEWS 19 (Oct '10)
|May 4
|C Ellerbe
|21
|Mo Brooks is 1 of them Mormons (Mar '12)
|May 1
|Paul
|12
|What is wrong with mo brooks
|May 1
|Paul
|1
|is huntsville a good place to live? (Aug '09)
|Apr 30
|Pastor Purseisfull
|33
Find what you want!
Search Decatur Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC