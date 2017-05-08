Decatur man faces forgery charges

Decatur man faces forgery charges

Decatur police arrested Peyton Scott Alred, 25, 90 Tambourine Lane, and charged him with three counts of third-degree forgery Saturday. On March 18, police said a citizen went to the police department to report his checkbook had been stolen, and the suspect had been writing checks on it.

