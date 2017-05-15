Decatur inmate recaptured; 3 others c...

Decatur inmate recaptured; 3 others charged in his escape

According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, David Earl Cambron, 38, escaped from the Decatur Work Release Center on Friday. He was serving a 20-year sentence for manufacturing a controlled substance conviction out of Madison County.

Decatur, AL

