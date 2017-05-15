Decatur inmate recaptured; 3 others charged in his escape
According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, David Earl Cambron, 38, escaped from the Decatur Work Release Center on Friday. He was serving a 20-year sentence for manufacturing a controlled substance conviction out of Madison County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.
Comments
Add your comments below
Decatur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Those Who Refuse To Repent ( Hell)
|5 hr
|Dex
|3
|Mo Brooks is 1 of them Mormons (Mar '12)
|Mon
|Democrat
|14
|antique airplane
|Sun
|Fish
|5
|Any black guys wanna chill with fem boi
|May 5
|Boitoy
|1
|Contact WHNT NEWS 19 (Oct '10)
|May 4
|C Ellerbe
|21
|What is wrong with mo brooks
|May 1
|Paul
|1
|is huntsville a good place to live? (Aug '09)
|Apr 30
|Pastor Purseisfull
|33
Find what you want!
Search Decatur Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC