Decatur doesn't renew contracts of two middle school principals, 3 teachers
The Decatur school board has voted not to extend the contracts of principals Johnnie Renick, left, at Cedar Ridge Middle and Wes Black at Oak Park Middle. The Decatur school board has voted not to extend the contracts of principals Johnnie Renick, left, at Cedar Ridge Middle and Wes Black at Oak Park Middle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Add your comments below
Decatur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|is huntsville a good place to live? (Aug '09)
|1 hr
|Randy Marsh
|39
|Report: Japan 'leaning towards' buying Huntsvil...
|21 hr
|Child of God
|3
|Those Who Refuse To Repent ( Hell)
|May 16
|Dex
|3
|Mo Brooks is 1 of them Mormons (Mar '12)
|May 15
|Democrat
|14
|antique airplane
|May 14
|Fish
|5
|Any black guys wanna chill with fem boi
|May 5
|Boitoy
|1
|Contact WHNT NEWS 19 (Oct '10)
|May 4
|C Ellerbe
|21
Find what you want!
Search Decatur Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC