Danville man arrested on drug charges twice in 4 days in Decatur
John Phillip Hale, 25, of 934 Neel School Road, was booked into Morgan County Jail on the second arrest at 12:08 p.m., about 60 hours after he was released on bail for the first arrest, according to jail records. The second arrest resulted after officers patrolling near the East Acres subdivision said they found Hale passed out in the driver's seat of a parked vehicle.
