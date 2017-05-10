Customer shot, killed in altercation ...

Customer shot, killed in altercation at Decatur roofing company, police say

20 hrs ago Read more: WSFA-TV Montgomery

Decatur police say 45-year-old Nicholas Elliott Cazier went to the business as a customer. They determined he got into a verbal altercation with some of the staff, pulled a gun and threatened an employee.

Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.

