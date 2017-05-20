Couple rides to high school prom in Wienermobile
When Abby Hensley asked Marc McLendon to be her date to the Priceville High School prom, she wore a hot dog costume and held a sign that said "Don't be a Meanie, go to prom with this Weenie." Then came the tweet from Abby that said "300 retweets and Marc will wear the hotdog costume to prom."
