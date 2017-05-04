Council to co-sign for $1.75 million ...

Council to co-sign for $1.75 million school loan

The Decatur Daily

A portion of a penny tax designated annually to the school system for almost four decades, often amidst controversy, will be pledged to repay some debt for school construction, according to Decatur City Council President Chuck Ard. A resolution proposing appropriation of the money to Decatur City Schools was on the City Council agenda for its last business meeting, but withdrawn from the agenda at the previous week's work session.

