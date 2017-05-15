Council agrees to earmark a portion o...

Council agrees to earmark a portion of penny tax to school loan

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Decatur Daily

The City Council set tradition aside Monday morning when it agreed to co-sign a $1.75 million loan for Decatur City Schools that will require allocating a portion of the penny sales tax as collateral for 10 years. Chief Schools Finance Officer Melanie Maples said the school system will make annual debt service payments of $175,000 out of the roughly $9.1 million in revenue from the 1-cent sales.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Decatur Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Those Who Refuse To Repent ( Hell) 5 hr Dex 3
Mo Brooks is 1 of them Mormons (Mar '12) Mon Democrat 14
antique airplane Sun Fish 5
Any black guys wanna chill with fem boi May 5 Boitoy 1
News Contact WHNT NEWS 19 (Oct '10) May 4 C Ellerbe 21
What is wrong with mo brooks May 1 Paul 1
is huntsville a good place to live? (Aug '09) Apr 30 Pastor Purseisfull 33
See all Decatur Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Decatur Forum Now

Decatur Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Decatur Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

Decatur, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,215 • Total comments across all topics: 281,060,291

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC