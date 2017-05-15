Council agrees to earmark a portion of penny tax to school loan

The City Council set tradition aside Monday morning when it agreed to co-sign a $1.75 million loan for Decatur City Schools that will require allocating a portion of the penny sales tax as collateral for 10 years. Chief Schools Finance Officer Melanie Maples said the school system will make annual debt service payments of $175,000 out of the roughly $9.1 million in revenue from the 1-cent sales.

