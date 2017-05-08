Cost of a tow could rise in Decatur
Mayor Tab Bowling asked the Decatur City Council on Monday to consider allowing wrecker services to increase their towing and storage rates to equal Huntsville's rates. Bowling said at the council work session that representatives from Branum's Wrecker Service, of Trinity, and A-1 Towing, of Decatur, approached him and requested their first rate increases since 2008 when the city began regulating wrecker rates.
