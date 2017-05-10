Central Parkway widening postponed
The Decatur area Metropolitan Planning Organization has delayed the widening Central Parkway at Wilson Morgan Park because of a lack of funding. [JOHN GODBEY/DECATUR DAILY] The Decatur area Metropolitan Planning Organization has postponed the widening of Central Parkway at Wilson Morgan Park.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Add your comments below
Decatur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|antique airplane
|May 9
|Ronald Donald Drake
|3
|Those Who Refuse To Repent ( Hell)
|May 8
|acts 2 38
|1
|Any black guys wanna chill with fem boi
|May 5
|Boitoy
|1
|Contact WHNT NEWS 19 (Oct '10)
|May 4
|C Ellerbe
|21
|Mo Brooks is 1 of them Mormons (Mar '12)
|May 1
|Paul
|12
|What is wrong with mo brooks
|May 1
|Paul
|1
|is huntsville a good place to live? (Aug '09)
|Apr 30
|Pastor Purseisfull
|33
Find what you want!
Search Decatur Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC