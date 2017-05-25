Brown continues to fight for children despite funding cuts
During her 15 years with Big Brothers Big Sisters, Leah Brown has weathered funding cuts, failed fundraisers and personal sacrifice, yet she continues to push for the children she calls "my kids." Big Brothers Big Sisters of Morgan County matches at-risk children ages 6 to 17 with adults who act as a mentor and friend.
