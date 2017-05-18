Bill to allow counties to increase ga...

Bill to allow counties to increase gas taxes stalls

Legislation to allow counties to raise their local gas taxes by up to 5 cents appears dead for this session after it failed to get a vote in a House committee Tuesday. House Transportation, Utilities and Infrastructure Chairman Rep. Lynn Greer, R-Rogersville, said the Alabama Department of Revenue has concerns about the method by which the new taxes would be collected under House Bill 564.

