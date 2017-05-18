Bids on intersection realignment come...

Bids on intersection realignment come in $300,000 over budget

Friday

The low bid on the Alabama 67-Indian Hills Road intersection realignment came in $300,000 above budget, which is forcing city officials to find additional money. According to city Purchasing Director Charles Booth, Reed Contracting Services submitted the low bid of $802,753.

Decatur, AL

