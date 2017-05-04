Austin High honors retiring teachers
Austin High School faculty, staff and friends gave a special send-off to six teachers who are retiring this year. Sandra Barrett, Susan Thompson, Mike Rickard , Debra Crowell, William Gibson and Sheryll Normand are retiring from Austin.
