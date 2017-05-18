Attorney expects last-minute superintendent candidates
The lawyer handling the application process for the next superintendent of Decatur City Schools said he expects many candidates to wait until the last minute to apply. Florence attorney James Irby, who is being paid $12,000 to vet and deliver five finalists to the school board, said many candidates will "put out feelers" to see where they rank among the competition before applying.
Decatur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|is huntsville a good place to live? (Aug '09)
|Wed
|Mike Kokizgon
|36
|Those Who Refuse To Repent ( Hell)
|May 16
|Dex
|3
|Mo Brooks is 1 of them Mormons (Mar '12)
|May 15
|Democrat
|14
|antique airplane
|May 14
|Fish
|5
|Any black guys wanna chill with fem boi
|May 5
|Boitoy
|1
|Contact WHNT NEWS 19 (Oct '10)
|May 4
|C Ellerbe
|21
|What is wrong with mo brooks
|May 1
|Paul
|1
