Attorney expects last-minute superint...

Attorney expects last-minute superintendent candidates

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: The Decatur Daily

The lawyer handling the application process for the next superintendent of Decatur City Schools said he expects many candidates to wait until the last minute to apply. Florence attorney James Irby, who is being paid $12,000 to vet and deliver five finalists to the school board, said many candidates will "put out feelers" to see where they rank among the competition before applying.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Decatur Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
is huntsville a good place to live? (Aug '09) Wed Mike Kokizgon 36
Those Who Refuse To Repent ( Hell) May 16 Dex 3
Mo Brooks is 1 of them Mormons (Mar '12) May 15 Democrat 14
antique airplane May 14 Fish 5
Any black guys wanna chill with fem boi May 5 Boitoy 1
News Contact WHNT NEWS 19 (Oct '10) May 4 C Ellerbe 21
What is wrong with mo brooks May 1 Paul 1
See all Decatur Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Decatur Forum Now

Decatur Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Decatur Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Microsoft
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Decatur, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,256 • Total comments across all topics: 281,126,965

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC