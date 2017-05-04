Athens theft suspect arrested in Deca...

Athens theft suspect arrested in Decatur store parking lot

An Athens man was in jail Friday after his arrest in connection with the theft of merchandise from a Decatur sporting goods store. Jonathan Mims, 44, 16609 Hampton Lane, is charged with fourth-degree theft, according to Decatur police.

