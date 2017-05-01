Appeal filed: Voketz continues battle to change Decatur government
Decatur resident Gary Voketz is appealing a lower-court ruling that dismissed his lawsuit against the city of Decatur over the municipality's failure to implement a council-manager form of government. Voketz filed a notice of appeal to the federal Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals in Atlanta on Friday.
