Alabama's Big Bob Gibson Bar-B-Q named Grand Champion in Memphis
Big Bob Gibson Bar-B-Q was named Grand Champion for the fifth time on Saturday at the 2017 World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest in Tom Lee Park in downtown Memphis. The eatery previously won the award in 2000, 2003, 2011 and 2014.
