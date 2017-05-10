Agent: Teacher said he had sex with students on most nights
A federal judge on Friday ordered a Tennessee schoolteacher accused of kidnapping a 15-year-old student held until trial, saying he is a flight risk and a danger to the community. That decision came after an FBI agent testified that the teacher Tad Cummins told authorities he had sex with the girl most nights during the 38 days he was on the run with her.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yahoo!.
Add your comments below
Decatur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|antique airplane
|17 hr
|Virgil
|4
|Those Who Refuse To Repent ( Hell)
|May 8
|acts 2 38
|1
|Any black guys wanna chill with fem boi
|May 5
|Boitoy
|1
|Contact WHNT NEWS 19 (Oct '10)
|May 4
|C Ellerbe
|21
|Mo Brooks is 1 of them Mormons (Mar '12)
|May 1
|Paul
|12
|What is wrong with mo brooks
|May 1
|Paul
|1
|is huntsville a good place to live? (Aug '09)
|Apr 30
|Pastor Purseisfull
|33
Find what you want!
Search Decatur Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC