Agent: Teacher said he had sex with students on most nights

A federal judge on Friday ordered a Tennessee schoolteacher accused of kidnapping a 15-year-old student held until trial, saying he is a flight risk and a danger to the community. That decision came after an FBI agent testified that the teacher Tad Cummins told authorities he had sex with the girl most nights during the 38 days he was on the run with her.

