After delay, two MAPCO stores move forward

Workers prepare the site for the MAPCO under construction at Mountain Valley Road and Alabama 67 in Priceville. [JOHN GODBEY/DECATUR DAILY] The sale of MAPCO to a Chilean company delayed a Decatur convenience store that will tie into a Beltline Road sewer-line extension, but it and another MAPCO in Priceville are now under construction.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.