After delay, two MAPCO stores move forward
Workers prepare the site for the MAPCO under construction at Mountain Valley Road and Alabama 67 in Priceville. [JOHN GODBEY/DECATUR DAILY] The sale of MAPCO to a Chilean company delayed a Decatur convenience store that will tie into a Beltline Road sewer-line extension, but it and another MAPCO in Priceville are now under construction.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Add your comments below
Decatur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|is huntsville a good place to live? (Aug '09)
|Wed
|Mike Kokizgon
|36
|Those Who Refuse To Repent ( Hell)
|May 16
|Dex
|3
|Mo Brooks is 1 of them Mormons (Mar '12)
|May 15
|Democrat
|14
|antique airplane
|May 14
|Fish
|5
|Any black guys wanna chill with fem boi
|May 5
|Boitoy
|1
|Contact WHNT NEWS 19 (Oct '10)
|May 4
|C Ellerbe
|21
|What is wrong with mo brooks
|May 1
|Paul
|1
Find what you want!
Search Decatur Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC