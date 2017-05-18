After delay, two MAPCO stores move fo...

After delay, two MAPCO stores move forward

Read more: The Decatur Daily

Workers prepare the site for the MAPCO under construction at Mountain Valley Road and Alabama 67 in Priceville. [JOHN GODBEY/DECATUR DAILY] The sale of MAPCO to a Chilean company delayed a Decatur convenience store that will tie into a Beltline Road sewer-line extension, but it and another MAPCO in Priceville are now under construction.

