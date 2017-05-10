AEA says DCS documents are not evaluations
Decatur City Schools interim Superintendent Dale Edwards said documents produced in response to a Decatur Daily public records request are state-required performance evaluations of principals, but the Alabama Education Association disagrees. Alabama's Students First Act requires school districts to provide annual evaluations for principals.
