3 more Decatur women charged in Old Navy thefts, police say
Three more Decatur women were arrested today in connection to merchandise thefts from Old Navy earlier this year, Decatur police said. Tara Perell Gordon, Megan Mercedes Gordon and Ponda Elliott Garth, all of 2301 Rockingham Lane S.W., Decatur, were identified through surveillance videos and were charged on warrants issued today, police said.
