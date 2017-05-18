2 Decatur officers honored for saving lives
Two Decatur police officers were given employee of the month honors this morning for efforts that helped save lives earlier this year, Police Chief Nate Allen said in a release. Allen said Macklin, on Feb. 27, was able to convince a teen threatening suicide by jumping off the Hudson Memorial Bridge to not end his life.
